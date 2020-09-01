Biden meets Jacob Blake's family

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:51s
Joe Biden has called for police to be charged over Jacob Blake's shooting as he met with the family in Kenosha.


Joe Biden Meets with Jacob Blake's Family in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Joe Biden spent over an hour face-to-face with Jacob Blake's family ... and even spoke with Jacob by...
TMZ.com - Belfast Telegraph, USATODAY.com, Delawareonline, euronews, Chicago S-T, FT.com, NPR, Newsmax, The Age, VOA News


Biden accuses Trump of refusing to 'even acknowledge that there's a racial justice problem in America,' while Trump says he won't meet with Jacob Blake's family when he visits Kenosha

The two presidential candidates have painted two opposing perspectives on racial injustice after the...
Business Insider


Joe Biden Visits Kenosha, Meets With Family Of Jacob Blake [Video]

Joe Biden Visits Kenosha, Meets With Family Of Jacob Blake

CBS4's Debra Alfarone shares the former vice president's message to the country following the unrest in Kenosha.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:29
Biden Describes Talk With Jacob Blake; 'Nothing Was Going To Defeat Him' [Video]

Biden Describes Talk With Jacob Blake; 'Nothing Was Going To Defeat Him'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke at a community event in Kenosha on Thursday afternoon, after earlier meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by a white..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:54
Joe Biden stresses unity in visit to Kenosha, talks to Jacob Blake and his family [Video]

Joe Biden stresses unity in visit to Kenosha, talks to Jacob Blake and his family

Joe Biden became the second candidate running for president to visit Kenosha Thursday, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, emotional protests and devastating unrest.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 Duration: 01:54