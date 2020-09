Biden speaks with Jacob Blake and his family in visit to Kenosha Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 days ago Biden speaks with Jacob Blake and his family in visit to Kenosha Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday to speak with Jacob Blake, his family, and the community in the wake of a police shooting that left Blake likely paralyzed and the city in turmoil. 0

