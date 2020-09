NASA discovers planet close to white dwarf Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 7 minutes ago NASA discovers planet close to white dwarf Astronomers have found what could be the first intact planet closely orbiting a white dwarf. A NASA satellite and a retired space telescope found the Jupiter-sized object. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PLANET - - CLOSELY ORBITING AWHITE DWARF.A NASA SATELLITE AND A RETIREDSPACE TELESCOPE FOUND THEJUPITER-SIZED OBJECT.IT'S ABOUT SEVEN TIMES LARGERTHAN THE WHITE DWARF -- WHICHIS THE DENSE LEFTOVER OF ASUN-LIKE STAR.SCIENTISTS SAY WHEN WHITEDWARFS ARE CREATED THEY USUALLYDESTROY NEARBY PLANETS...SO THIS IS UNUSUAL.THANK YOU FOR MAKING US A PART





You Might Like

Tweets about this