Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:26s - Published Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources FBI Chief Wray: Russia Seeks to Stop Biden From Winning Russia is seeking to hurt Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign through social media and...

Newsmax - Published 6 hours ago



Trump’s Baseless Claim of Russian Support for Biden In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have described attempts by Russia to undermine Joe...

FactCheck.org - Published 2 days ago



