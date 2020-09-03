Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:26s - Published
5 minutes ago
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign - Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Russia is seeking to hurt Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign through social media and...
Newsmax - Published
6 hours ago
In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have described attempts by Russia to undermine Joe...
FactCheck.org - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago
Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago
Possible Russian interference with the Biden campaign The department of Homeland Security is warning about possible Russian interference in the election. They say Russia could be trying to damage Joe Biden's campaign by spreading information that Biden.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago