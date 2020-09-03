Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

Global  
 

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.


Christopher A. Wray Christopher A. Wray 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Former Pence adviser on coronavirus endorses Biden

 Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, slammed President Trump's response to the pandemic.
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Comey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about 2016 probe

 Comey will testify about his involvement in the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation.
CBS News

Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' charged with producing child pornography

 Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Dems promise to 'keep fighting' for virus funding

 Democratic leaders promise to "keep fighting" for funding included in the Heroes Act which has languished in Congress since it was passed in May. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

FBI Chief Wray: Russia Seeks to Stop Biden From Winning

Russia is seeking to hurt Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign through social media and...
Newsmax - Published

Trump’s Baseless Claim of Russian Support for Biden

Trump’s Baseless Claim of Russian Support for Biden In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have described attempts by Russia to undermine Joe...
FactCheck.org - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft [Video]

Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published
Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign [Video]

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This report produced by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Possible Russian interference with the Biden campaign [Video]

Possible Russian interference with the Biden campaign

The department of Homeland Security is warning about possible Russian interference in the election. They say Russia could be trying to damage Joe Biden's campaign by spreading information that Biden..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published