A little more relaxation brings a little more action for Rory McIlroy at US Open

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Two days after stressing the need for a fast start, Rory McIlroy got just whathe wanted in the first round of the 120th US Open at a relatively benignWinged Foot.


Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy Northern Irish professional golfer

McIlroy two back as Thomas sets US Open clubhouse lead

 Rory McIlroy plays his way into contention on day one of the US Open to sit two strokes behind early leader Justin Thomas.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy out to end major drought at US Open [Video]

Rory McIlroy out to end major drought at US Open

**MANDATORY CREDIT: USGA** Rory McIlroy is targeting a fast start to the 120thUS Open as he seeks to add further credence to golf's so-called 'NappyFactor'. New fathers have been seen to experience an unusually high rate ofsuccess and McIlroy is hoping that rings true as he seeks to end a six-yearmajor drought, either at Winged Foot this week or in the Masters in November.With a home in Florida and an American wife it will be the 'Diaper Factor'getting the credit if McIlroy can claim a second US Open title on Sunday, butthe world number four is well aware he needs to get himself high on theleaderboard from the outset.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Stoll Are New Parents [Video]

Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Stoll Are New Parents

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are new parents. The happy couple welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday. According to CNN, the baby was born Jupiter Medical center in South Florida. The pro golfer and his wife named their new bundle of joy Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. McIlroy and Stoll were married in 2017. This is the couple's first child.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought [Video]

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought

Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best in the PGA Tour’sfan-free environment since it returned in June, recording a best finish of11th in five events since the restart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

