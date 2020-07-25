Global  
 

Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Barbados will drop the Queen as its head of state next year, government announces

Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by next year, its...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•WorldNews•Deutsche Welle•USATODAY.com


Rihanna fans ‘nominate’ her to replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados' head of state

Rihanna fans have called to replace Queen Elizabeth II as the new head of state of Barbados in 2021.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Queen Elizabeth Will No Longer Be Head of State of This Island Nation

Barbados is seeking true independence from colonialism, as the country announced this week that Queen...
Just Jared - Published


TreySobers

trey @1ord_lucan Take me with you Sir. It feels like there is no where to escape this nightmare...I’ve seen that my coun… https://t.co/LrSaQfZCBE 3 hours ago

numberonepal

Numberonepal Bye bish! "In a big announcement this week, the Caribbean nation of Barbados is planning to walk out of the Common… https://t.co/Dnn4MRintQ 3 hours ago

srini791751

LOVE you ALL.... RT @GreatGameIndia: BREAKING #BritishEmpire The Caribbean nation of Barbados is planning to walk out of the Commonwealth and remove Queen… 9 hours ago

GreatGameIndia

GreatGameIndia BREAKING #BritishEmpire The Caribbean nation of Barbados is planning to walk out of the Commonwealth and remove Q… https://t.co/7KLPShtZeE 11 hours ago

ProinsiasONeill

Francis O'Neill Barbados planning to remove the Queen as head of state is a good move. The monarchy as a whole is outdated and usel… https://t.co/iF9eyWQf2U 1 day ago

nilkoksalcbc

Nil Köksal “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind.” Here’s a bit more on the history of Barbados and what… https://t.co/eUAfwwNNkP 1 day ago

DagensMargaret

Margaret Dagens RT @KatyAllen4: Barbados is planning to remove the Queen as their head of state and become a republic. No doubt they've decided that having… 2 days ago

KatyAllen4

Kathleen Allen Barbados is planning to remove the Queen as their head of state and become a republic. No doubt they've decided tha… https://t.co/htngF7ny97 2 days ago


Barbados moves to become a republic [Video]

Barbados moves to become a republic

The Caribbean island currently has the Queen as head of state, but could soon move to an elected head of state.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state [Video]

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait [Video]

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait

Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published