Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State
Video Credit: Veuer
- Duration: 00:56s - Published
Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by next year, its...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •WorldNews •Deutsche Welle •USATODAY.com
Rihanna fans have called to replace Queen Elizabeth II as the new head of state of Barbados in 2021.
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
Barbados is seeking true independence from colonialism, as the country announced this week that Queen...
Just Jared - Published
Barbados moves to become a republic
The Caribbean island currently has the Queen as head of state, but could soon move to an elected head of state.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:27Published
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state
Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait
Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
