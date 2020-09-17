Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing that left 2 injured

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

New information on the stabbing investigation underway in marshall county.

The sheriff's office said it appears to be a possible home invasion.

Deputies were called to a home on pleasant grove road around 9:30 this morning.

2 men were airlfited from the scene with injuries.

That area is between guntersville and albertville.

The marshall county sheriff's office says this morning's incident took place on the property behind me.

I spoke with a woman who said the 2 men hurt during it were her mother's ex boyfriend and current boyfriend - and it wasn't the first time there's been an issue.

Idallis gibson - mom witnessed incident "yesterday morning, i woke up and my mom had texted me and said that her ex-boyfriend had showed up at her new boyfriend's house and that he had attempted to shoot them and the bullets had jammed."

Idallis gibson says her mother was too shaken up by what happened to talk on camera.

She told me her mom had witness her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend get into a fight wednesday.

Gibson said police were called - but no arrests were made.

She said thursday morning - she woke up to another text from her mother.

This time, her mom told her that her ex-boyfriend had come to her current boyfriend's house on pleasant grove road and stabbed him.

Gibson's mother told her there was also major property damage before the altercation that left both men wounded.

Now - she says she's worried about her whole family's safety - not just her mother's.

"i don't feel safe.

He not only came by here and did this here, he also was riding by my house, which i have little brothers and little sisters who also live there with me, so it didn't make me feel safe at all.

I never felt safe when he lived in the house with me for 9 years, i never liked him."

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing and charges have not been filed yet, but are expected to follow.

We're still waiting to learn the conditions of the men involved.

