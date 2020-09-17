Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing that left 2 injured

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing that left 2 injured
Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing that left 2 injured

News tab.

New information on the stabbing investigation underway in marshall county.

The sheriff's office said it appears to be a possible home invasion.

Deputies were called to a home on pleasant grove road around 9:30 this morning.

2 men were airlfited from the scene with injuries.

That area is between guntersville and albertville.

That's where we find waay 31's max cohan.

The marshall county sheriff's office says this morning's incident took place on the property behind me.

I spoke with a woman who said the 2 men hurt during it were her mother's ex boyfriend and current boyfriend - and it wasn't the first time there's been an issue.

Idallis gibson - mom witnessed incident "yesterday morning, i woke up and my mom had texted me and said that her ex-boyfriend had showed up at her new boyfriend's house and that he had attempted to shoot them and the bullets had jammed."

Idallis gibson says her mother was too shaken up by what happened to talk on camera.

She told me her mom had witness her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend get into a fight wednesday.

Gibson said police were called - but no arrests were made.

She said thursday morning - she woke up to another text from her mother.

This time, her mom told her that her ex-boyfriend had come to her current boyfriend's house on pleasant grove road and stabbed him.

Gibson's mother told her there was also major property damage before the altercation that left both men wounded.

Now - she says she's worried about her whole family's safety - not just her mother's.

"i don't feel safe.

He not only came by here and did this here, he also was riding by my house, which i have little brothers and little sisters who also live there with me, so it didn't make me feel safe at all.

I never felt safe when he lived in the house with me for 9 years, i never liked him."

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing and charges have not been filed yet, but are expected to follow.

We're still waiting to learn the conditions of the men involved.

Live in marshall county, max cohan, waay 31




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaxWAAY31

Max Cohan WAAY 31 Charges filed against Nicholas Lee Goble of Guntersville include Burglary, Assault and Criminal Mischief, per Marsh… https://t.co/AdQqEUdcGB 1 hour ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place just outside of Guntersville. https://t.co/t8WdPBB09e 2 hours ago

BottomsDanny

Danny Bottoms Sheriff Mike Marshall Stokes County Sheriff's Office Shared Link- NCDPS- School Bus Safety https://t.co/DohV7yGT8t https://t.co/ATOVQ7LVQD 8 hours ago

BottomsDanny

Danny Bottoms Sheriff Mike Marshall Stokes County Sheriff's Office Shared Link- WFMY News 2- Flash Flooding Safety Tips https://t.co/m7S36MEYoj 8 hours ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 RT @TiffanyLNews: The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating an unidentified incident right now in Albertville. @wh… 9 hours ago

TiffanyLNews

Tiffany Lester The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating an unidentified incident right now in Albertvill… https://t.co/vhp2juHynu 9 hours ago

petty_marshall

Name RT @ScottHech: 132 times. Cassandra called Sheriff Dart's office & the jail *132 times* to try to get help for her husband, Nick. He was ca… 1 day ago

BottomsDanny

Danny Bottoms Sheriff Mike Marshall Stokes County Sheriff's Office Shared Link- The Stokes News- Arrest and Reports https://t.co/Jm2ouIoeJU 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Home Explosion In Gypsum: Underground Gas Leak Confirmed, Neighborhood Evacuated [Video]

Home Explosion In Gypsum: Underground Gas Leak Confirmed, Neighborhood Evacuated

A home exploded in Gypsum Thursday afternoon. Town officials confirmed an underground gas leak in the area and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said residents in the Chatfield Corners neighborhood..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:01Published
VIDEO: Deputies pull suspected DUI driver from edge of Sunshine Skyway [Video]

VIDEO: Deputies pull suspected DUI driver from edge of Sunshine Skyway

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released helicopter video on Wednesday of deputies taking a suspected DUI driver into custody from the edge of the Sunshine Skyway

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:18Published
Deputies arrest Plumas County woman on suspicion of murder [Video]

Deputies arrest Plumas County woman on suspicion of murder

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a man to death Wednesday afternoon in Quincy.

Credit: KHSLPublished