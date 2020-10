Funding for breast cancer research drastically reduced due to coronavirus

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 weeks ago

Researchers are still working to save lives, but the funding to keep that work going is expected to be cut nearly in half in 2020.

WE WANTYOU TO MEET A U-OF-A CANCERRESEARCHER -- WHO EXPLAINSWHAT HAPPENS WHEN FUNDS ARE NOLONGER THERE.

OC- CURE FORCANCER TRT - 1:30SO WHAT DOES IT TAKE TOOUTSMART CANCER?

RESEARCH.

THEAMERICAN CANCER SOCIETYREPORTS IT'S BEEN BEHINDALMOST EVERY MAJOR CANCERRESEARCH BREAKTHROUGH SINCE1946 INVESTING JUST UNDER 5BILLION DOLLARS.

THE FUNDINGSTREAMS THROUGH RESEARCH ANDTRAINING GRANTS.

U-OF-AASSISTANT PROFESSOR NOELWARFEL RECEIVED ONE IN 2016.SOT: "IMMEDIATELY IT ALLOWEDME TO HIRE NEW PEOPLE AND TAKEON GRAD STUDENTS WHO I CANTRAIN." THIS IS HIS BIO-CHEMISTRY TEAM STUDYING LOW-OXYGEN IN CANCER DIFFICULTTO TARGET WITH CURRENTTHERAPIES.

THE GOAL IS TO STOPMETASTASIS THE SPREAD OFAGGRESSIVE CANCER CELLS TO NEWAREAS OF THE BODY.

SOT "AS YOUMAY OR MAY NOT KNOW, THEPRIMARY TUMOR IS NOT WHATKILLS THE CANCER PATIENT BUTIT'S THE SPREADING OF CANCERTHAT'S ULTIMATELY WHAT'SLETHAL.

SO IF WE CAN BLOCKWITH METASTATIC EVENTS THENHOPEFULLY WE WOULD BE ABLE TOCURE PEOPLE OR AT LEAST BEABLE TO ALLOW THEM TO LIVE ALONG NORMAL LIFE." WARFELNEEDS YOUNG CREATIVE MINDS TOHELP HIM REACH THOSEBREAKTHROUGHS BECAUSERESEARCHERS HAVE LITTLE TIMEA FEW YEARS TO SHOW THEIRWORTH.

HE EXPLAINS WHAT COULDHAPPEN IF THE FUNDING STREAMDRIES UP.

SOT: "IF THEY DON'THAVE ACCESS TO FUNDING ANDTHEIR OWN IDEAS AND THEIRCREATIVITY THEN ULTIMATELYTHEY WILL HAVE TO MOVE ON TOOTHER CAREERS WHETHER IT BEIN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIESOR OUTSIDE OF SCIENCE ALLTOGETHER.

AND WHEN YOU LOSETHIS INFLUX OF TALENT IN THEEARLY STAGES THIS TRICKLES UPTHROUGHOUT." SLOWING THEPROGRESS HE SAYS INFINDING A CURE FOR CANCER.AND THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGEDTHIS YEAR'S BIG -- MAKINGSTRIDES -- FUNDRAISING EVENT.IT'S NOW A "DRIVE" -- INSTEADOF A "WALK'.

IT'S TAKING PLACESUNDAY MORNING -- OCTOBER18TH.

IF YOU'D LIKE TO TAKE PART IN THAT --- OR YOU CAN DONATE NOW -- JUST HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE KGUN9.COM FOR ALL THE INFORMATION.