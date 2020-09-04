Okolona teacher balances her new normal

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

An Okolona teacher shares how she manages teaching virtual and traditional classes at the same time.

Wtva's alexis jones is live in okolona with how they are managing their classes.

Here at okolona elementary school, teachers rotate between virtual and in person classes.

I spoke with one who is doing both at the same time.

"i know i was put here to teach.

Whether it's going to virtual or traditional i'm going to do my best to reach and teach all students no matter the circumstances."

La'keshia johnson- kindergarten teacher trt: 11 la'keshia johnson teaches kindergarten at okolona elementary.

She said she has 30 students in person and 9 who are virtual.

Johnson tries to keep both her traditional and virtual students engaged by..

Sot: "song and hand motions.

It brings back that recall that they need."

Nat: kids singing along with her in order to keep her traditional class safe, johnson said she and her students wear masks.

She sprays and wipes down high touch areas after each transition.

Johnson said everyone washes their hands throughout the day.

She also tries to keep them 6 feet apart.

Sot: "i would love to hug my children each morning they come in, but we just give each other some elbow and we keep moving.

We do the best we can with what we can."

Stand up: as for johnson's virtual class, she communicates with them through the zoom app on her phone.

(phone as prop) vo: johnson said the students submit their work on google classroom.

She also gives them packets so they can work along her traditional students.

Sot: "i'm going to do my job as efficiently an as affectively as i can to make sure they stay on target as well as my traditional kids."

Johnson also thanks her students' parents.

She feels the communication she has with them helps her do her job.

In okolona.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

