Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 23:46s - Published
The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone.

In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, Lewis discusses the essential importance of voting, shares encouraging words of wisdom for the generation of young people currently organizing in the struggle for racial justice and tells moving stories from his decades of making "good trouble" -- at the Freedom Rides, March on Washington and in the halls of Congress.

"When you see something that's not right or fair or just, you have to say something," Lewis says.

"You have to do something." (This conversation is part of the TED Legacy Project.

Recorded November 19, 2019)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhilManawa

Phil Dixon RT @FreddyLim: “We look at Taiwan and how they have led Asia on the marriage issue,” In #Taiwan we're forming our national identity through… 2 hours ago

FreddyLim

Freddy Lim 林昶佐 “We look at Taiwan and how they have led Asia on the marriage issue,” In #Taiwan we're forming our national identit… https://t.co/9Y2sg5jDSy 6 hours ago

Kathlee71068501

Kathleen4TRUMP @StruxMel @AdamLaxalt @RichardGrenell Can you get away with meeting in each other's homes?? Or just ignore stupid r… https://t.co/m1IfpRfgN1 7 hours ago

AdventAustralia

Australian Adventure The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson https://t.co/ua7wNKlmyO https://t.co/boLJmTzUX2 9 hours ago

sfh2019

SFH - #EqualityAct @davidmweissman It is very stressful, but can't give up the fight. I think of the people who came before us that fo… https://t.co/QSfidX9S7d 9 hours ago

ParnellP

Parnell Pierre 🌈 RT @BarackObama: Ella Baker, a giant of the civil rights movement, embodies the idea of ordinary people’s ability to create change. She fou… 10 hours ago

BassStriped

striped bass I encourage everyone to watch this. The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson https://t.co/S2taCljq5Y 11 hours ago

ntellyah

DumpTrump - CFO of RBG Fan Club 🌊 increasingly desperate at their efforts to suppress freedom and democracy. We need to double-down, and not allow o… https://t.co/I56XNlNzuE 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Ira Glasser is one of America’s unsung champions of civil rights and liberties. As the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union for 23 years, he..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:50Published
Mighty Ira Documentary Movie [Video]

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ira Glasser is one of America’s unsung champions of civil rights and liberties. As the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union for 23..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published
Case Count Transparency [Video]

Case Count Transparency

With students returning to the classroom, what do families and students have the right to know about positive coronavirus cases? KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a civil rights attorney about what..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:28Published