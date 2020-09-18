With Bengals in primetime, Kentucky bars enjoy staying open longer

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:17s - Published 3 minutes ago

But 2020 isn't any other year.

In any other year with the Bengals playing in primetime on a Thursday night, bar owners on both sides of the Ohio River would expect a huge boost in business.

Havingfans in here.

Great rivalry.Should be fun to watch.

Shouldbe a great evening."THEBANKS..

PAINTED ORANGE ANDBLACK WITH JERSEYS..

BY THENUMBERS..

JUSTIN WEINER..

GMOF MOERLEIN LAGER HOUSE..

SAYSTHEY HAVEN'T SKIPPED ABEAT."We get more early diners inour restaurant.

We don't seetoo much of a drop off.

WE seemore business from 9-10 thanwe had previously.

Things forus have been positive.A GLASSHALF FULL APPROACH..ONENUMBER..

OUT OF HIS CONTROL.10..

OHIO'S LASTCALL.., "Being open a little laterwould definitely be nice.

Ithink we just have to dealwith the circumstances andmake the best of what theyare""Crossing the river on theRoebling - is like entering anew time zone.

Folks here havean extra hour of being out..and an extra hour forbusinesses to cash in.":"soundof sizzling"AT COVINGTON'SSMOKE JUSTIS.."sound of grillclosing", " we expanded 4,000 extrasquare feet.

An area that hasbeen sitting vacant for 40years is now useful to us.Space is a premium.

And wehave that."TIME IN THEBLUEGRASS STATE..

ALSO AT APREMIUM.Game starts at 8:20.

It'salmost a bit of a challenge.You have to debate if it'seven worth going out for.

Thatextra hour is everything forus right now." BUSINESSES ONBOTH SIDES OF THE RIVER SAY -THE PANDEMIC HAS FORCED THEMTO BECOME ADAPTABLE..

CREATINGA NEWPLAYBOOK..'Hopefully give people asense of normality that we canin today's world."BUT FORTHOSE WHO CAN HAVE IT..

60MINUTES CAN MAKE ALL THEDIFFERENCE.It's more than just get by.

Itputs people at ease.

It putspeople more in a festivespirit.

They know they have atleast a bit more time, it'severything.

It's not likewe're pushing them out thedoorIN COVINGTON..

JAKE RYLE, WCPO9 NEWS.