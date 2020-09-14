Chabad of Clinton prepares for in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be held outdoors with limited number of attendees.

In-person services over the next week.

Rosh hashanah and yom kippur are typically the most celebrated jewish holidays with the highest synagogue attendance around the world.

This year, things will look very different.

At the chabad of clinton has a tent set up outdoors with additional space made available for those who would like to attend.

Attendees will be screened for coronavirus and masks are mandatory.

Rabbi didy (wax) waks says that the adversity of the pandemic is motivating.

Rabbi didy waks: it's a day of judgement, it's a day of remembrance where we're supposed to reflect on our past year and what we're trying to do for the next year.

So really its ever more appropriate to have a rosh hashanah this year right in the middle of a pandemic because we're trying to figure out, you know, how did our year go with the pandemic and how are we going to make this year better.

How are we going to go through in the forseeab future hing the rrent reali being what iis.

Rosd sunday september 20.

Yom kippur services are sunday september 27 and monday september 28.

