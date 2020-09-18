Global  
 

Anthony Cirelli wins ECF for Lightning

Anthony Cirelli wins ECF for Lightning

Anthony Cirelli wins ECF for Lightning

Anthony Cirelli sneaks the puck home in overtime, sending the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final


Lightning book ticket to Stanley Cup final after OT win knocks out Islanders

Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a...
