Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

Gloria Tso reports.

A former White House aide to Vice President Mike Pence announced she is planning to vote for Democrat Joe Biden in a video released Thursday (September 17).

Olivia Troye is a lifelong Republican, and served as a top organizer for the White House Coronavirus Task Force that Pence leads before she left the administration.

In a video released by the group Republican Voters Against Trump, Troye sharply criticized the president for downplaying the virus in its early stages, saying that the administration knew around mid-February that COVID-19 would become a big pandemic in the United States.

Troye further claims in the video that quote "the president didn't want to hear that because his biggest concern was that we were in an election year and how was this going to affect what he considered to be his record of success." Trump told reporters outside the White House Thursday that he did not know Troye, claiming she was terminated and had written quote "the most beautiful going away letter." "I have no idea who she is.

She doesn't know me.

It's just another person that leaves.

And whether it's CNN or Washington Post, they say negative things.

We have a letter from her, I was just told, that is absolutely the most beautiful going away letter.

She was terminated.

They didn't want her.

Meanwhile, Pence described Troye's words to reporters as those of a disgruntled employee who was playing politics during an election year.

And White House spokesman Judd Deere said her remarks were not true, claiming quote "outside of generally watching the White House Coronavirus Taskforce from the overflow staff room, this disgruntled former detailee was never in private meetings with the president and her assertions have no basis in reality and are flat out inaccurate." Biden has also sharply criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has caused more than 195,000 U.S. deaths, and promised to institute a national plan to fight it if elected in November.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'India-US friendship good for humanity': PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for birthday wish

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong..
DNA

Michigan again expected to be a key battleground

 Michigan represented one of President Donald Trump's closest victories in 2016. And one of his most important. The Great Lakes State again is expected to be a..
USATODAY.com

Former Pence adviser criticizes Trump administration's response to COVID-19

 President Trump is at odds with the nation's top health officials over the timing of coronavirus vaccine. It comes as a former adviser Vice Pence Mike Pence who..
CBS News

Trump calls 2020 election "most important election in the history of our country"

 President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, held a CNN Town Hall-style event.
CBS News

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President. Some, including Troye, have also endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden. In a two-minute video released Thursday, Troye accused Trump of failing to protect the American public because he only cared about getting reelected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Trump on fmr. Pence adviser: 'No idea who she is'

 President Donald Trump says he has "no idea" who Olivia Troye is, insisting he "never met her" but heard she was a "lower level person." Troye was a former..
USATODAY.com

Former Pence adviser on coronavirus endorses Biden

 Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, slammed President Trump's response to the pandemic.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden hold dueling events in battleground states

 President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden had a CNN Town Hall-style event in Pennsylvania.
CBS News

Sunrise Movement co-founder: "Joe Biden's plan isn't everything, but it's something"

 Sunrise Movement co-founder and executive director Varshini Prakash says a "just transition" is necessary for a green economy and says policy reform can only be..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray [Video]

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Obama to release first volume of memoir

 The first volume of former US president Barack Obama's memoir is coming out in November 17 and will cover his rise to the White House and first term in office.
SBS

Airline industry asks lawmakers for additional relief funding

 Several of the country's top airline CEO's visited the White House in an effort to push for additional relief funding for the industry. The CARES Act, which was..
CBS News

US election: Are older Trump voters sticking with him?

 The US president relied on over-65s to win the White House in 2016 but their support this time is not assured.
BBC News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden, Facing Voters in a 2020 Rarity, Attacks Trump From a Battleground State

 At a town hall event near Scranton, Pa., the Democratic nominee played up his local roots as he sought to connect with voters after many months off the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump"

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a speech Wednesday to attack President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and express his confidence in..
CBS News

Judd Deere American political advisor


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republicans call James Comey to testify about origins of Trump investigation

 Former FBI director James Comey has accepted an invitation from Senate Republicans to testify about the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's..
CBS News

White House Coronavirus Task Force White House Coronavirus Task Force United States Department of State task force to mitigate COVID-19

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea [Video]

Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea

[NFA] White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the White House was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with coronavirus in order to reach "herd immunity." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor [Video]

'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor

Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated. A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing. Conway G. Gittens has his story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Pence aide who helped organize coronavirus response backs Biden

Former Pence aide who helped organize coronavirus response backs Biden Pence described Troye as a disgruntled employee who was playing politics during an election year.
Jerusalem Post - Published

Pence, Biden attend 9/11 memorial ceremony

US Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero [Video]

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Mike Pence Thinks You Won't Be Safe In Joe Biden's America [Video]

Mike Pence Thinks You Won't Be Safe In Joe Biden's America

In his speech to the Republican National Convention, Mike Pence said that Joe Biden's siding with anti-racism protestors and calls to defund the police will lead to citizens being unsafe in America.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence [Video]

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published