Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force.

No longer.

According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President.

Some, including Troye, have also endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

In a two-minute video released Thursday, Troye accused Trump of failing to protect the American public because he only cared about getting reelected.

The White House responded swiftly to Troye's allegations by accusing her of being a disgruntled employee who didn't raise objections while on staff.


