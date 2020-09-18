Global  
 

Caixabank, Bankia agree merger terms

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Caixabank, Bankia agree merger terms

Caixabank, Bankia agree merger terms

Spain's Caixabank and Bankia have set out terms for a merger that will create the country's largest lender.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


Bankia Bankia Spanish bank


La Caixa La Caixa Spanish foundation, owner of "CaixaBank" and its subsidiaries.


