'Sounded like gunshots,' woman who escaped fire says Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:17s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Sounded like gunshots,' woman who escaped fire says A woman who escaped a burning building in Boston said the windows popping from the heat sounded like gunfire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SCENE OF AN EARLY MORNING FIRE.JOSH: WE JUST HEARD FROM THEFIRE COMMISSIONER.HE SAID 19 PEOPLE HAVE BEENDISPLACED.THEY WERE ALL ABLE TO GETTHEMSELVES OUT.THEY CAME OUT OF THREE DIFFERENTBUILDINGS.THE HEAVIEST FIRE WAS AT NUMBER24 FAIRMOUNT STREET.IT WAS THE BACK OF THE BUILDING.THAT SPREAD TO TWO OTHERBUILDINGS NEXT TO IT, TO AGARAGE COME INTO A CAR IN THEDRIVEWAY.WE SPOKE TO A WOMAN WHO SAYS SHEWAS AT HOME WITH HER HUSBAND ANDKIDS.WHAT SHE HEARD SURPRISED HER.





You Might Like

Tweets about this