PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Announced

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Gamers have been eager to know PS5 details ever since the console's design was unveiled.


PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

PlayStation Plus Collection Will Bring PS4 Games to the PS5 [Video]

PlayStation Plus Collection Will Bring PS4 Games to the PS5

The feature will come as part of the online subscription, and PlayStation Plus members won't have to pay extra .

PSA: Walmart is trying PS5 preorders again at 6PM PT / 9PM ET right here

The PS5 pre-order situation has so far been a bit of a mess, but you might just have your next shot to snag a console very soon —..
PS5 pre orders sold out immediately, but Walmart just added more

 Walmart has announced it will offer PS5 pre-orders starting tonight at 9PM EST.
Demon’s Souls’ and Final Fantasy XVI’s now-retracted PC launches are an odd coincidence

As part of its PlayStation 5 launch event yesterday, Sony said Final Fantasy XVI and Demon’s Souls weren’t just strictly PS5..
Official PlayStation 5 price and release date expected in this week’s showcase

We may very well be getting the PlayStation 5 price and release date this week. Sony took to its...
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

We finally have a price and release date for both models of the PlayStation 5, so it’s time to take...
Sony announces price, release date for Playstation 5

Sony announced Wednesday that the Playstation 5 will be released Nov. 12 and cost $499.
Gotham Knights - DC FanDome World Premiere Trailer [Video]

Gotham Knights - DC FanDome World Premiere Trailer

Check out the official DC FanDome trailer for the action video game Gotham Knights. It will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Gotham..

