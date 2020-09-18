Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

A basket raffle is underway to help the Wabash Activity Center as it struggles to survive.

"the wabash activity center" says it's barely getting by right now.

The group offers services and programs to older adults in vigo county.

The center closed for "4"-months at the start of the pandemic.

They are still "not" operating at "100"-percent.

The center also had to post-pone an upcoming rummage sale.

It would've helped bring-in some donations.

A grant helped pay the bills..

But money is tight.

So what little bit of savings we do have, which isn't much.

We are now getting into in the next month..

The building insurance is due..

Which is "15"-hundred-dollars.

There's a basket raffle happening to help with the cost.

Contact the center if you'd like