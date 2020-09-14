Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

The FSA counseling center received $100,000 dollars as part of a COVID-19 relief fund.

More money is on the way to help those on the front lines.

FSA awarded grant, First responders will soon see more counseling services available

This half hour.

More counseling services will benefit first responders in the wabash valley..

That's thanks to a grant... given to "f-s-a counseling center".

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in our newsroom..

To explain how these resources will get help to the more rural areas.

Alia..

Jon..

Covid has been hard on all of us.

And as a result counseling is seeing a new demand.

Staff at f-s-a say "therapists" are seeing multipl clients a day..

And suicide is on the rise.

This money will bring in new staff... which helps in two ways.

It takes lessens workloads and cases..

And it will also help spread the word about the counseling center..

Reaching more rural areas like vermillion... and parke county.

Executive director told me..

They're thankful to provide these services.

"our job here at fsa is to make sure everyone that needs mental health counseling, can get that.

" if you're in need of help..

Head over to our website..

W-t-h-i-t-v dot com for more information.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.