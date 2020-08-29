Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series The first race will take place on Sunday, September 20th at Prairie Creek Park and will begin at the Elliot Woods Nature Preserve Trailhead! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Supportive, and forever home. The vigo parks and recreation "trail run series".. Begins "this weekend". The races are a great way to enjoy the outdoors.. While getting in some exercise. They'll take place "at prairie creek", "hawthorn", an "fowler parks". These are "mystery courses". They are each "2"-and-a-half to "3"-miles long. The 1st race is sunday "at prairie creek park" at "the nature preserve trailhead". "the races" step off at 8-30 a-m. There's a "10"-dollar entry fee "per trail run". You're encouraged "to pre-register". That contact information is available to you





