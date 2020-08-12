China sends fighter jets to Taiwan, Taiwan scrambles its own | Oneindia News

Taiwan had to scramble its own fighter jets as China sent its planes into Taiwanese airspace on a day that a US official was visiting the region.

Chinese fighter jets appeared in Taiwanese airspace from four directions, media reports said.

China has been ramping up its military presence and conducting drills near the independent island nation which China claims as its own.

#KeithKrach #Taiwan #China