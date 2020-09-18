Global
H8 Hours: Murder Of Cheerleader Cayley Mandadi
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
H8 Hours: Murder Of Cheerleader Cayley Mandadi
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published
1 day ago
Watch 48 Hours Saturday night at 10 p.m. on CBS4
"48 Hours" investigates the final hours of Cayley Mandadi
In the coming months, a re-trial is scheduled in the case of Cayley Mandadi, a San Antonio...
CBS News - Published
1 day ago
Source of Texas cheerleader's injuries the focus of murder trial
The injuries left 19-year-old Cayley Mandadi almost unrecognizable. But what happened to her?
CBS News - Published
1 day ago
