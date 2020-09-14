Jaden Smith to front social change show for Snap

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Jaden Smith will tackle racial and social justice issues in a new Snapchat series, 'The Solution Committee'.


