Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:22s - Published
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs.

Mike Evans is not healthy.

Chris Godwin may not play.

Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement... Colin Cowherd explains why we shouldn't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady and the Bucs when they face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.


