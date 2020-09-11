Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:22s - Published 43 seconds ago Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs. Mike Evans is not healthy. Chris Godwin may not play. Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement... Colin Cowherd explains why we shouldn't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady and the Bucs when they face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend