Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:31s - Published
Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thiago Alcântara Thiago Alcântara Spanish footballer

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool sign midfielder from Bayern Munich for £20m

 Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract for £20m.
BBC News

Liverpool sign Thiago from Bayern for initial £20m

 Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract for £20m.
BBC News
Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' [Video]

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag [Video]

Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag

Hefty price-tag not a worry for Havertz

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:00Published
Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships [Video]

Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships

New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz talks about how he's settling in at the club,teaming up with fellow Germany international Kai Havertz and how manager FrankLampard can improve his game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

In-demand Werner chose Chelsea 'to win titles'

 Chelsea forward Timo Werner says Frank Lampard's vision and the desire to win titles made him choose Stamford Bridge over other options.
BBC News

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Can you name the top 40 most experienced Premier League managers?

 Can you name the top 40 most experienced managers in the Premier League based on number of games they have been in charge for?
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to transfer rumours as he’s quizzed on ‘really good player’ Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/e9Y90d14Yi 53 seconds ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/MkMdxOuMd8 https://t.co/rzth8hUPVY 2 hours ago

PremLovesMusic

Arsenal4Ever RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Football: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/3SQtM85nEM https://t.co… 4 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Football: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/3SQtM85nEM https://t.co/uWF6kMRiGm 4 hours ago

KashreeGovender

Kash RT @thenewpaper: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool: Klopp https://t.co/7oS9zGPcpJ https://t.co/JcoN04wjZu 5 hours ago

thenewpaper

The New Paper Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool: Klopp https://t.co/7oS9zGPcpJ https://t.co/JcoN04wjZu 6 hours ago

aritracTOI

Aritra Chowdhury Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp 6 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/KGhFuBFLGZ https://t.co/toCSLtMjcx 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool's £25m Thiago deal 'incredible' [Video]

Liverpool's £25m Thiago deal 'incredible'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Liverpool's £25m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is 'incredible business'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Klopp: I'm saying nothing about Thiago [Video]

Klopp: I'm saying nothing about Thiago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to talk about a potential £25m deal with Bayern Munich for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published