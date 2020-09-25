Global  
 

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Pepijn Lijnders adds club won't speak about individual players, but extra measures in place to pick up any sign of the disease


Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has sent his best wishes to newsigning Thiago Alcantara, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor [Video]

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

 Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.It comes immediately after the US President..
New Zealand Herald

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic faces increased scrutiny

 President Trump's campaign has to reevaluate its reelection strategy now that the president has tested positive for COVID-19. Not only have Mr. Trump’s..
CBS News

Juventus v Napoli: Napoli no show for Serie A game after positive Covid tests

 The Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli descends into chaos as the visitors fail to turn up after their squad is placed in isolation following positive..
BBC News
President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday [Video]

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday

The US President released a video from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, saying "I think I’ll be back soon"

Liverpool's Mane self-isolating after positive test

 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara in self-isolating.
BBC News

Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward isolating after positive coronavirus test

 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara in self-isolating.
BBC News

Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break [Video]

Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international break.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference [Video]

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media after his side knockedLiverpool out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. After a 0-0 draw, Arsenal won5-4 on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales [Video]

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales

LONDON — England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android..

