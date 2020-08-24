Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from Burnley and Arsenal.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a penalty as Chelsea eased past Brighton 3-1at the Amex Stadium. “I was really pleased with Timo, I know the qualitieshe’s going to bring to the team,” said Lampard.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published