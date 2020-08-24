Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to transfer rumours as he’s quizzed on ‘really good player’ Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern...
talkSPORT - Published


