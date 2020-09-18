Schmidt's, Graeter's offering cream puffs for a good cause

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 weeks ago

Two Ohio companies have paired up for an act of kindness that's sweet -- in more ways than one.

TONIGHT'S ACT OFKINDNESS IS SWEET -- LITERALLYAND FIGURATIVELY.

ANDIT'S BROUGHT TO YOU BY TWOICONIC OHIO FAMILIES:GRAETERS ANDSCHMIDTS!

THE MAKER OF BLACKRASPBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP ICECREAM IN CINCINNATI -- PAIREDWITH THE MAKER OF THE BAHAMAMAMA SAUSAGE AND CREAM PUFFSIN COLUMBUS, TO MAKE WHAT YOUSEE HERE.

IT'S THE BLACK SEEHERE.

IT'S THE BLACKRASPBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP CREAMPUFF -- yum!!!, SCHMIDT'SSAUSAGEHAUS IN COLUMBUS HASSOLD 3000 OF THE SPECIALTYPUFFS SO FAR THIS MONTH --WHEN IT TYPICALLY SELLS ABOUT2600 IN A FULL MONTH.I reached out to graeterscause I know they're awonderful family business --just like my familybusiness...and when I gottalking to them they saidlet's do this the right way...we're gonna send you ourproduct so when you make thesecream puffs it'll be thegraeters flavoring with theschmidt's cream puff.

Mydream came true.23.AND YOURS!TOMORROW YOU CANGET THE BLACK RASPBERRYCHOCOLATE CHIP CREAM PUFF HEREIN THE TRI-STATE -- AT THEGREATERS DEERFIELD STOREPARKING LOT IN MASON FROM 11AMTO 8 PM.

THE FOLKS ATSCHMIDT'S ARE HITTING THE ROADTO BRING A LITTLE OKTOBERFESTFUN TO OUR NECK OF THE WOODS-- WE'RE TALKIN' BRATS, ANDSAUER KRAUT AND BAHAMA MAMA'SAND THEY'RE BRINGING THEGRAETER'S FLAVORED CREAM PUFF.IT'S AN ACT OF KINDNESS INMORE WAYS THAN ONE:during the pandemic we've beendenied so many things -- likewe haven't been able to do somany fun things...it's our150th anniversary and wehaven't been able to share inthe way we wanted to with thecommunity - i think it'simportant to give peoplesomething to do ...and it'soutside...15 we wanna stillkeepthe idea of oktoberfestalive23AND SCMIDT'S HAS PLEDGED TODONATE PART OF THE PROCEEDSFROM TOMORROW'S SALES TOGRAETER'S "CONES FOR THE CURE"-- IT'S THE CAUSE THAT FUNDSRESEARCH TARGETING PEDIATRICBRAIN CANCER.

AGAIN...THISWILL BE TOMORROW AT GRAETER'SDEERFIELD MASON STORE ONNATORP BOULEVARD.

SO SWEETON so MANY LEVELS!