New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix?

In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free' singer's ex-girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham, recalls the final days leading up to the rock star's mysterious death and speculates that he was drugged by a wealthy admirer, Monika Dannemann.

"Jimi went down there to get his guitar," the English writer said.

"I think he intended to leave." However, Hendrix never made it out alive; he died on September 18, 1970.

[caption id="attachment_1002210788" align="alignnone" width="915"] September 18 marks the 50th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's death.

Photo: MEGA[/caption] In the REELZ doc, viewers learn that much of Hendrix's last day alive, on September 17, 1970, "was spent on the receiving end of Monika's jealousy." Dannemann "was in a rage" that night and fought with Hendrix at a party the two attended.

The pair ultimately left together, and Dannemann — the only witness to his final hours — later told the police that the musician stormed off after they got to her place.

MUSIC ICONS THAT HAVEN'T WON A GRAMMY AWARD — NICKI MINAJ, BOB MARLEY, GUNS N' ROSES AND MORE According to the REELZ episode, "What happens next can only be speculation." At around 3:30 AM, it is assumed that Hendrix returned to Dannemann's to pick up his guitar.

Etchingham believes that if "he left that night she might never see him again." "[Monika] wanted to keep him there, in the flat," the songwriter's girlfriend speculated.

"She has everything in her life," she explained, "and she wanted Jimi Hendrix and she was determined to have him there one way or another." The 74-year-old stated that Dannemann probably gave him sleeping tablets so he would spend more time with her and "everything would be fine in the morning." THERE & BACK: CELEBRITIES WHO SURVIVED A DRUG OVERDOSE The Jimi Hendrix: A Perfect Murder?

Also gives viewers an inside look into the secret history of Hendrix's manager and British spy Mike Jeffery — who was the prime suspect — and a first-hand-testimony and evidence linking another mysterious person, Dannemann, to the unsolved murder of the rock icon.

The episode begins with a flashback from September 24, 1966, of Hendrix (then going by the name Jimmy James) fastening his seatbelt on the New York runway with the bass player of British band The Animals, Chas Chandler, beside him as they head to London.

At the time, Hendrix had no idea that details from that day would play a part in his untimely death at age 27.

INSIDE AMY WINEHOUSE’S DOWNWARD SPIRAL: ‘THAT KIND OF MAGIC IS SHORT-LIVED’ The icon is regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists in the history of popular music — whose career only spanned over four years.

Hendrix had become one of the most celebrated artists in the 20th century and was described as "arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music," by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tune-in to Jimi Hendrix: A Perfect Murder?

Saturday, September 19th at 8 ET/PT on REELZ for all the details!

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide.

Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.