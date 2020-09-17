Little Known Facts About Robert Pattinson

Global  
 

Robert Pattinson is an A-List Hollywood star.

Business Insider is dishing on some fun facts about the actor that even his biggest fans may not know.

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was the actor's first major film.

There's an asteroid named after the movie star.

He doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz." Pattinson actor has admitted that he's not the best driver.

The star said that he's always wanted to be a rapper.


