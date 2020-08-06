Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs Movie Clip - Are you a criminal?

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:51s
Plot synopsis: This outrageous fairy tale spoof starts as Snow White steals a pair of red shoes that transform her into a princess.

Meanwhile, a witch's curse turn seven brave princes into dwarfs, forcing them to seek out the princess, hoping for a kiss to break their spell.

Together, they must face Snow White's wicked stepmother - who will stop at nothing to get her precious shoes back - and, along the way, learn that true beauty lies within!

Director SungHo Hong Actors Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Clafin, Gina Gershon, Patrick Warburton, Jim Rash Genre Family, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes


