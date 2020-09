Jewish Restaurant in San Francisco Prepares Pickup Meals for Rosh Hashanah Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Jewish Restaurant in San Francisco Prepares Pickup Meals for Rosh Hashanah In what may be a trial run for the coming holiday season, restaurants in the Bay Area are pivoting to a pickup/delivery approach as the Jewish new year arrives. Betty Yu reports. (9-18-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Michelin-star chef is feeding the Bay Area



When the popular SF bistro, Petit Crenn closed due to the novel coronavirus, owner, and world-renowned chef, Dominique Crenn decided to rethink and rework her restaurant model to feed those in need... Credit: Localish Duration: 04:03 Published on August 12, 2020 Michelin Star Restaurant Petit Crenn Closes Doors To Serve Needy In San Francisco



Petit Crenn is closing its doors through January 2021 to make roughly 300 meals every Monday through Friday to be distributed through GLIDE, an organization that has served San Francisco's most.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:54 Published on July 22, 2020