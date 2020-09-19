Tin Star Season 3 - Tin Star Liverpool

Tin Star Season 3 Trailer - Tin Star: Liverpool - The third and final season of Tin Star is the most thrilling, shocking and darkly comic rollercoaster ride yet.

Coming soon to Sky Atlantic #SkyTV #TinStarLiverpool It tells the story of Jack, Angela and Anna returning to Liverpool, where their story began twenty years ago, to face their deadliest enemies in a battle with the past to win freedom in the present.

But instead, our heroes are forced to face up to the devastating and inescapable truth about who they really are.