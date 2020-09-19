Police: 2 Dead, 14 Wounded By Gunfire At Party In Rochester
Police: 2 Dead, 14 Wounded By Gunfire At Party In Rochester
Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others early Saturday in Rochester, New York, a city that has been stirred in recent weeks by outrage over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.
