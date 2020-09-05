IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with no crowd. While speaking to media, bowler of Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat said, "We have to remain inside the bubble as IPL will be different this year without audience. Life in a bubble is not easy." "We are following all the protocols inside the bubble. We are excited about the tournament," he added.
Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both men are believed to residents of Ludhiana in Punjab and were reportedly plotting the death of some politicians in Punjab. According to the Delhi police, the duo had come to the capital to purchase weapons for the same. 5 pistols and 40 cartridges were also recovered from the two men after the gunfight. A Delhi police official said that Dilawar is a key member of the BKI and was deported to India from Abu Dhabi in a terror related case. The special cell team had been intercepting telephonic conversations of an illegal arms supplier based in Uttar Pradesh and keeping a tab on their activities for the past few months. That is what led the Special Cell of the Delhi police to the two men from Ludhiana who had arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. Watch the full video for all the details.
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery. Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday. CSK’s training session was delayed after team members tested positive. Suresh Raina and Harbhaan Singh returned to India, pulled out due to personal reasons. Watch the video for more details.
