New taxation bill further weakens rights of states: TMC's Mahua Moitra

"The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime and it corners the public funds for PM-CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds," said Moitra in an ongoing Parliament session.



All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India Attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning: AITC after Epidemic Bill moved in RS



The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House. "In the year 2020, there has been an extraordinary situation around the world and also in the country. Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. The Centre government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions on the bill were underway, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), MP Derek O'Brien said, the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020 is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning. He said, "You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning".



While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of promoting private institutions and said "What can be expected from a government that says that drinking cow urine can cure disease or Covid-19? They are indirectly promoting private medical colleges and quackery." Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had moved a motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. He claimed that the Central Council of Homoeopathy did not cooperate with the Centre in carrying out its duties. "A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of the medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word. Yoga and naturopathy need a separate national medical commission. Also, the National Medical Commission for modern medicine will be functional soon," the Union Health Minister said.

