Zidane: I have no problem with Bale
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Zidane: I have no problem with Bale
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published
59 seconds ago
Zinedine Zidane insists he's never had a problem with Gareth Bale.
Gareth Bale to Tottenham: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he never had problem with forward
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said he "never had a problem" with Gareth Bale, with the Wales...
BBC News - Published
7 hours ago
Also reported by •
talkSPORT
I’ve never had a problem with Gareth Bale – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he never had a problem with Gareth Bale as he is set to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
6 hours ago
Also reported by •
Wales Online
Zinedine Zidane says there was no problem between Real Madrid and Gareth Bale ahead of Tottenham transfer
The Welsh attacker is set for a Premier League reunion with Tottenham Hotspur
CBS Sports - Published
4 hours ago
