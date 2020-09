Massachusetts Reports 569 New Coronavirus Cases

There have now been 125,139 total coronavirus cases in the state.

Melburnians are waking up to slightly fewer restrictions as Victoria records 35 new coronavirus cases...

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 865 new cases...

Also reported by • IndiaTimes

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus, down 80 from...