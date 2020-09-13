Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 569 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Massachusetts Reports 569 New Coronavirus Cases
There have now been 125,139 total coronavirus cases in the state.

Tokyo reports 146 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus, down 80 from...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus: UAE reports 865 new Covid-19 cases, 673 recoveries

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 865 new cases...
MENAFN.com - Published

'A mighty effort': Victoria reports lowest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in nearly three months

Melburnians are waking up to slightly fewer restrictions as Victoria records 35 new coronavirus cases...
SBS - Published


halieproulx

Halie Proulx RT @BostonGlobe: Massachusetts reported 569 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 new confirmed deaths. https://t.co/4NyGudvYps 29 minutes ago

wantapaint1

Debby🌊 #saveourplanet Massachusetts reports 569 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths on Saturday https://t.co/nDt9Q0mZED 2 hours ago

Seamheader

Nick RT @wbz: JUST IN: Massachusetts Reports 569 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths https://t.co/EdVx3YIMGZ 2 hours ago

AndoverPatch

Andover Patch Andover Reports 11 Active Coronavirus Cases, 58 Deaths https://t.co/qY82drLJi2 4 hours ago

PaperbirdsH

Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Massachusetts Reports 569 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths https://t.co/LMiAkObEOs #coronavirus #COVID19 #2019ncov 5 hours ago

MatMuratore

Mathew Muratore RT @NBC10Boston: NEW MASS. COVID-19 DATA: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 125,000 in Massachusetts as health offici… 7 hours ago

woofywoofywolf

Elisa RT @NBC10: The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said 362 patients with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, 65 are in the ICU,… 7 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Massachusetts reported 569 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 new confirmed deaths. https://t.co/4NyGudvYps 7 hours ago


Allegheny County Reports 85 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny County Reports 85 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 85 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,422 new confirmed cases [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,422 new confirmed cases

The Government has revealed 41 759 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe [Video]

COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe

France has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO