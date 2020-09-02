27 km in one charge, engineering students design affordable e-bike

In a first, two women officers have been selected to join as 'Observers' in Indian Navy. The officers will join as 'Observers' (Airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream of Navy. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers'. They were awarded at a ceremony on September 21 at Kochi's INS Garuda. Tyagi and Singh are the first set of women airborne tacticians to operate from warships' deck. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam lauded both the officers. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.
'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by BJP to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020. As a part of celebration, 70 NDMC workers were felicitated for their contribution to society. MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy & Nityanand Rai felicitated the workers in Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple. The 70-kg laddoo was later distributed among the locals in the area. 'Seva Saptah' or service week is also being observed from September 14 to 20. 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday. Party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives & blood donation camps. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. Watch the full video for more details.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple in Coimbatore on September 16. The laddoo was later distributed among the locals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17.
A college student is going viral after sharing a powerful message about higher education.Patrick Miller went to community college after graduating from high school. A year later, he started classes at..
Sydney Bertschy is a student who, like thousandsof students across the world, is trying to adjustto this new virtual learning environment.Bertschy filmed a TikTok of her first dayof classes where she..
21-year-old Skye tweeted a screenshot of an email exchange she had with one of her professors from 2019.She emailed her senior seminar professor pointing out that one of the required readings cost an..
