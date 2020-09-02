27 km in one charge, engineering students design affordable e-bike

While the rest of the world is fighting a tough battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the students of a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have made a low-cost electric bike.

This e-bike takes 2.5 hours to charge and can run up to 27kms. While speaking to ANI, a student, Brathikan said, "This vehicle has an electric motor.

It takes 2.5 hours to charge the vehicle and it can run up to 27kms. It consumes 0.6 units of electricity." The electric bike will cost around 16,000 Rs.