Marry Me Movie (2021) - Jennifer Lopez, Own Wilson Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published 8 minutes ago Marry Me Movie (2021) - Jennifer Lopez, Own Wilson Marry Me Movie (2021) - teaser trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After learning that her on-stage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair behind her back, a sensational Latin popstar (Jennifer Lopez) choses to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) at her live concert. Directed by Kat Coiro Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman, Maluma Jennifer Lopez as Katalina "Kat" Valdez Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert Sarah Silverman as Parker Debbs John Bradley as Collin Calloway Maluma as Bastian Michelle Buteau Chloe Coleman as Lou Gilbert Stephen Wallem as Jonathan Pitts Jameela Jamil Jimmy Fallon as himself Utkarsh Ambudkar as Coach Manny 0

