Brighton's Neal Maupay says there is a strong sense of unity within the squad following their 3-0 win at Newcastle.



Related videos from verified sources Schools: The New Normal - NYC Preparing For 1st Day Of School As Teachers Union Continues To Negotiate Conditions



City schools are getting ready to welcome back students in just over a week. But, as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez found out Monday, many parents feel not everyone is on the same page as to how it’s all.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:01 Published 3 weeks ago