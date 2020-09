Report reveals hotel-casinos top list of possible COVID-19 exposures in Clark County Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 14 minutes ago Report reveals hotel-casinos top list of possible COVID-19 exposures in Clark County An August report by the Southern Nevada Health District reveals the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino topped the locations of possible COVID-19 exposures in previous months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOPPED THE LOCATIONS OFPOSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURES.ACCORDING TO THEREPORT....HOTELS AND MOTELS AREAT THE TOP OF THE LIST FOR HIGHRISK OF TRANSMISSION.ROUNDING UP THE TOP FIVE..BELLAGIO... MGM GRAND...THE VENETIAN...AND CAESARS PALACE.OTHER NON-HOTEL BUSINESSES ONTHE LIST INCLUDE THE CLARKCOUNTY DETENTION CENTER....THEAMAZON FULFILLMENT CENTER ANDALLEGIANT STADIUM.AND THE COVID-19 TASK FORCE







