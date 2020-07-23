IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match
IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match
Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match.
On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team.
Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs.
However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.
