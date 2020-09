They may not have been allowed inside of Heinz Field for the Steelers-Broncos game, but that didn't stop Steelers fans from making their way to the North Shore for game day.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Can Steelers Fans Be Outside Of Heinz Field For The Home Opener



KDKA's John Shumway is looking at whether fans can be outside of Heinz Field for the Steelers home opener next weekend. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:26 Published 5 days ago Loved Ones Remember 1-Year-Old Zykier Young



On the day that the 1-year-old that was killed in a shootout in Spring Hill was laid to rest, family and loved ones gathered on the North Shore for a vigil. KDKA's Royce Jones spoke with the family at.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago Can The Steelers Catch The Ravens At The Top Of The AFC North?



The Pittsburgh Steelers get back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from injury after he missed much of last season. Is his return combined with contract year motivation for defensive stars enough to lift.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 05:24 Published 3 weeks ago