Porsche on pole at Le Mans 2020

The Porsche GT Team will take up the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from pole position in the GTE-Pro class.

In today’s Hyperpole, the Italian Gianmaria Bruni turned the fastest lap at the wheel of the No.

91 Porsche 911 RSR in 3:50.874 minutes.

His brand colleague Michael Christensen from Denmark planted the No.

92 sister car on sixth place.

In the GTE-Am category, works pilot Matt Campbell was the fastest Porsche driver.

The Australian claimed the second grid spot in his class with the No.

77 Porsche 911 RSR fielded by Dempsey-Proton Racing.

He was only 0.056 seconds off the top time.


