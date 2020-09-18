Porsche on pole at Le Mans 2020
The Porsche GT Team will take up the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from pole position in the GTE-Pro class.
In today’s Hyperpole, the Italian Gianmaria Bruni turned the fastest lap at the wheel of the No.
91 Porsche 911 RSR in 3:50.874 minutes.
His brand colleague Michael Christensen from Denmark planted the No.
92 sister car on sixth place.
In the GTE-Am category, works pilot Matt Campbell was the fastest Porsche driver.
The Australian claimed the second grid spot in his class with the No.
77 Porsche 911 RSR fielded by Dempsey-Proton Racing.
He was only 0.056 seconds off the top time.