Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massachusetts Reports 340 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Massachusetts Reports 340 New Coronavirus Cases
There has now been 9,100 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Egypt: Egypt Reports 128 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths, 708 Recoveries

[Egypt Online] The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 19/9/2020 that 128 new coronavirus...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesJapan TodayThe AgeMENAFN.comSBS


Kuwait- US records almost 35,000 new coronavirus cases

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The US recorded almost 35,000 new...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodayBelfast TelegraphSBS


Victoria records 28 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily tally in almost three months

The number of new coronavirus cases being recorded each day in Victoria continues to drop.
SBS - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,899 new confirmed cases [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,899 new confirmed cases

The Government has revealed 41,777 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months [Video]

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Australia looked set to record its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in three months on Sunday as a hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne brought the country's virus epicentre down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Single day cases remain over 90,000 but India's recovery rate is has brought some hope.According to the Health Ministry data For the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published