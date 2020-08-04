Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions
'Bully' United States will be met with 'decisive response' over unilateral UN sanctions moves, Iran's president warns.
US against the world over Iran 'snapback' sanctionsWashington to declare UN sanctions back in effect on Tehran despite overwhelming objection from international community.
U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on IranThe United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned..
