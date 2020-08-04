Global  
 

Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
'Bully' United States will be met with 'decisive response' over unilateral UN sanctions moves, Iran's president warns.


Iran's Zarif says world should oppose US sanctions or expect same

Iran's Zarif says world should oppose US sanctions or expect same The Trump administration says that on Saturday all United Nations sanctions on Iran have to be...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesHaaretz


In the moment of truth, will U.S. bullying force the world to re-impose Iran sanctions?

The U.S. administration wants to pressure Tehran back to the negotiations table, but 'uncertainty'...
Haaretz - Published

US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored in move rest of the world to ignore

The US has declared all international sanctions against Iran have been restored despite the rest of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Washington PostNYTimes.com



AttilioCotroneo

Attilio Cotroneo #Iran has promised to inflict a "decisive response" against the #UnitedStates for acting like a bully to adversarie… https://t.co/LkaERa16AD 1 hour ago

KirklandTony

Tony Baloney Iran steals US Thunder as Iran chides US as world watches & Agree's. They refuses to reimpose sanctions that Trumps… https://t.co/GlL6i02cZ3 1 hour ago

riskyappetite

Cleve Alexander Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/Zgih2ajBpy via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions https://t.co/d3B8n2uQUi 2 hours ago

peterwo44376851

peter wolf Trump loses but don't bank on him accepting the loss Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions… https://t.co/FBVRQcGJG0 2 hours ago

Juliet67235124

Juliet 'Iran has promised to inflict a "decisive response" against the US for acting like a bully to adversaries and allie… https://t.co/7qrQz353KT 2 hours ago

rajivshori62

Rajiv Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions @AJENews https://t.co/RGOO1BV1Lt 2 hours ago

Mirza_pk

Haris Mirza Iran chides US as world refuses to reimpose sanctions @AJENews https://t.co/o59nrrvti2 @realDonaldTrump @SecPompeo 2 hours ago


US against the world over Iran 'snapback' sanctions [Video]

US against the world over Iran 'snapback' sanctions

Washington to declare UN sanctions back in effect on Tehran despite overwhelming objection from international community.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran [Video]

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Tehran housing cost skyrockets as people struggle to afford rent [Video]

Tehran housing cost skyrockets as people struggle to afford rent

Why the Iranian capital has become one of the world's most unaffordable cities to live in.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published