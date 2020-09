Zuckerberg doesn't think any currently-released Augmented Reality glasses have been particularly "compelling" since they are either thick frames or resemble an "Apple Watch on your face".

Mark Zuckerberg Is Not a Fan of AR Glasses So Far

