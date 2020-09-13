High School Students to Begin In-Person Learning

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 11 minutes ago

Here's what students and teachers can expect when they head back to in-person learning.

First time in more than 5 months!

Waay 31's casey albritton is live at lee high school with what students and teachers can expect as they head back to in person learning.

Pat, marie, it's an exciting morning for high school students in the district-- and in just a few hours, lee high school students will be walking through these doors!

Students will be required to wear masks and will be encouraged to social distance.

As staff members go inside the school, they will see a health check station--to screen them for possbile coronavirus symptoms and take thier temperatures... but that will be used only for staff.

When a student enters the classroom, the district says they will see cleaning supplies, including gloves and hand sanitizer.

If any student shows signs of coronavirus, they will be sent to a safe room-where nurses will call parents to come pick them up-- and then contact tracing will begin.

Nurses say they spent the weekend preparing these rooms, making sure they have the appropriate equipment and supplies.

The district is asking high school students to stay hyper aware of how they are feeling-- and if they're sick, stay home.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.